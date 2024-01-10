CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Nittany Health Foundation will be hosting its annual Charity Ball, with all proceeds going to support the new patient tower at the medical center.

The ball will be held on Feb. 10, at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. The event will include exclusive jewelry by Kranich’s Jewelers, live music by Monte Carlo as well as live and silent auctions.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for the VIP reception, with advance tickets being required to enter. General admission begins at 6:00 p.m. Mount Nittany requests that all reservations be done by Jan. 26.

The Forever Diamond Sponsor couples and single tickets are currently sold out.

The new patient tower at Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently under construction and is set to open in 2026. The tower is planned to have 168 rooms and be 10 stories high, which the center hopes will improve patient experience by making it feel more like home.

“Now in its 75th year, the Charity Ball is one of the most remarkable fundraising events in our community,” Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO, Mount Nittany Health, said. “The committee has planned an incredible evening of glamour and philanthropy that provides a wonderful opportunity to dine, dance, and celebrate. All of the money raised stays right here in our community to provide state-of-the-art care for our neighbors and friends.”

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, contact Karah Hodges at Karah.Hodges@mountnittany.org or visit the Mount Nittany website.