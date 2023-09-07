CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health will be offering in-office flu vaccine clinics at all of their primary care locations and at several drive-thru clinics.

The clinics are aimed to help as many patients as possible become vaccinated for the flu in a safe and convenient way. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling your local Mount Nittany Health Primary Care provider or 814-278-4600.

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. During a typical flu season, millions of people get sick, hundreds of thousand are hospitalized and thousands die from flu-related causes, according to the CDC.

“The flu vaccine is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu this fall,” Christopher Hester, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Mount Nittany Health Physician Group said. “The flu vaccine is generally encouraged for everyone 6 months or age and older. Please consult your healthcare provider if you have any specific questions regarding the flu vaccine.”

The CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine early in the fall, with September and October being generally good times. Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.

Drive-thru locations:

Blue Course Drive: Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct.21

Mifflin County Family Medicine: Wednesdays beginning Sept. 13

For a full schedule of flu vaccine clinics, visit Mount Nittany Health’s website.