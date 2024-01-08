CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health has announced that they will be offering free virtual childbirth classes to parents will plan to deliver at the hospital.

The hospital has partnered with Birthly to offer classes and give parents access to valuable educational resources at no additional cost. The free childbirth classes are offered live and online, taught by certified and experienced childbirth educators.

Classes to be offer include:

Early Pregnancy Preparations

Prenatal Education Bootcamp (English and Spanish)

Coping and Comfort

Breastfeeding 101 (English and Spanish)

Newborn Care (English and Spanish)

Each class will be offered multiple times a month, so patients have more flexibility in choosing a time that fits their schedule.

The classes are available to patients who plan to deliver at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.