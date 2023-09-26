STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health has announced that they plan to open a new location in the Hills Plaza in State College, PA on South Atherton Street.

The new location is designed to offer added flexibility and accessibility for same-day patient visits with no appointment needed. The 2,400 sq. ft. location will be open seven days a week and available to everyone in the community, not just Mount Nittany Health patients.

It is also the only facility of its kind on South Atherton Street in State College, so it will bring an exceptionally convenient option to those in Boalsburg, Lemont, Tussey, and the surrounding areas.

The location will be staffed by Mount Nittany Health providers. The lease is effective October 1, 2023, and Mount Nittany Health plans to open its doors in the Spring of 2024.



“When you or your loved ones are feeling ill, you want to get care right away,” Christopher Hester, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Mount Nittany Health Physician Group said. “Our new location will make it easier for you to receive care for such illnesses as cold and flu, sore throats, ear and sinus infections, sprains and joint pain, and minor injuries, burns and rashes, without needing to schedule an appointment in advance.”

Mount Nittany Health is a healthcare system headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania, with 19 clinical locations that serve six counties.