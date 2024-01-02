CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a boy! One family welcomed the first baby of 2024 at Mount Nittany Health.

The baby, Parker Dean Thomas, was born to proud parents Miranda and Shane from Huntingdon, Pa. on the morning of January 1. Parker weighed in at 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces.

Each year the Joseph V. and Suzanne P. Women and Children’s Services unit welcomes more than 1,200 new babies. In 2023, Newsweek named Mount Nittany Medical Center as one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals.

This recognition underscores the excellent care and support provided to expectant mothers and their families by Mount Nittany Health’s dedicated Women and Children’s Services Unit.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter