STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health announced that its Sleep Lab, located within the Sieg Neuroscience Center, was recently awarded a five-year accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

The recognition acknowledges the Sleep Lab’s commitment to excellence in patient care, and adherence to rigorous quality standards. Accreditation by the AASM represents the gold standard for sleep medicine programs, signifying their dedication to providing the highest level of care to patients with sleep disorders.

“The process for accreditation is intense,” Gregory Ruff, MD, Pulmonary Medicine, Sleep Medicine, and Critical Care, Mount Nittany Health said. “The criteria is extremely strict. Many labs that apply have to revise their application several times, and they may only be approved on a provisional status. I am proud that we accomplished the approval on the first attempt.”

This impressive recognition highlights the Sleep Lab’s commitment to maintaining exceptional standards in all aspects of sleep medicine, including clinical care, staffing, and testing protocols. The accreditation process evaluates the lab’s compliance with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s Standards for Accreditation, which cover a comprehensive range of areas such as patient safety, equipment, facilities, policies, procedures and quality assurance.

The lab is comprised of a multidisciplinary team of experts, including board-certified sleep medicine providers, registered sleep technologists, and skilled support staff.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Equipped with modern diagnostic tools and a patient-centered approach, the Sleep Lab provides personalized treatment plans for a wide range of sleep disorders.