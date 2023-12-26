CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Each year, nearly 1,300 babies are born at Mount Nittany Medical Center. What do you think the most popular baby names were this year?

Here are the top 10 names for babies born at Mount Nittany Medical Center in 2023:

Boys:

Henry

Oliver

Lincoln

Maverick

Noah

Owen

Theodore

Asher

Bennett

Cameron

Girls:

Charlotte

Amelia

Olivia

Lucy

Emma

Harper

Paisley

Abigail

Caroline

Eleanor

This year Mount Nittany Medical Center was named one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals by Newsweek. This recognition underscores the excellent care and support provided to expectant mothers and their families by Mount Nittany Health’s dedicated Women and Children’s Services Unit.