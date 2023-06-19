STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Patients and visitors at Mount Nittany Medical Center will now be able to have their vehicles parked through a new valet service.

The medical center started offering the valet parking option on Monday, June 19 and it will be offered from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Patients and visitors can drop off and pick up their vehicles at the main entrance during the valet service hours. After hours, they will be able to retrieve their keys from the front desk and cars will be parked in a valet lot across from the Emergency Department.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There will be new signs in the parking lots that will direct the flow of traffic. Patients and visitors are welcome to park their cars in the designated lots.

The valet service is operated by Onsight Healthcare, a national organization that exclusively supports healthcare organizations.