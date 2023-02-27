STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Employees at the Mount Nittany Medical Center are now working in a newly renovated laboratory space.

The staff celebrated the grand opening of the lab with a ribbon cutting on Monday, Feb. 27.

The renovation cost a total of $9,000,000. The lab can now process samples much faster and more efficiently with the new automation line technology.

The project began in 2019 and will serve both the hospital and the Mount Nittany Outpatient Group.

“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the great work that we do and the great people that we have here at Mount Nittany Medical Center,” Kristin Klinefelter, Manager of Laboratory Services for the Mount Nittany Medical Center. “This is the future for us. Technology is what’s going to drive lab as we move forward.”

The staff at the center perform over 2,500,000 tests every year for patients.