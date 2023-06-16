STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Medical Center has been named one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals of 2023 by Newsweek.

This award was due to the care and support provided through their expectant mothers and their families by Mount Nittany Health’s dedicated Women and Children’s Services unit. According to Newsweek, the evaluation is based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey in which hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data.

“I am absolutely thrilled to see the exceptional dedication and compassionate care provided by the staff of Women and Children’s Services being recognized,” Tiffany Cabibbo, DSc, MSN, RN, CENP, Executive Vice President, Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Mount Nittany Health said. “Their unwavering commitment to patient-centered care is truly commendable, and they exemplify Mount Nittany Health’s mission of “Healthier people, stronger community.”

The largest unit of its kind in the region, the Joseph V. and Suzanne P. Paterno Women and Children’s Services Unit at Mount Nittany Medical Center welcomes nearly 1,300 babies each year.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for the second year in a row,” Jessica Lewis, MSN, RNC-OB, NE-BC, Manager, Women and Children’s Services, Mount Nittany Health said. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the healthcare professionals in Women and Children’s Services who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of mothers and their babies.”