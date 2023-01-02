CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Mount Nittany Health has announced that they welcomed a new baby boy into the world moments after the New Year began.

In a news release issued Monday, the State College hospital said that Solomon Allison weighed in to be 19 inches in length and weighed seven pounds and six ounces after he was born Sunday morning. Dennis and Lashae Allison who are from Huntindgon are the child’s parents.

“Congratulations, Dennis and Lashae on your new addition! Special thanks to the hard-working and dedicated Women and Children’s Services staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center, and welcome Solomon!” Mount Nittany Health said in a news release

“He is absolutely adorable,” a visitor who was at the hospital and saw the baby exclaimed, the hospital said.

The Joseph V. and Suzanne P. Women and Children’s Services unit welcomed thousands of babies into the world each year.

In 2022, Mount Nittany Medical Center was ranked in the top ten among Pennsylvania hospitals for having the best maternity care by the U.S. News & World Report.