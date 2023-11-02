STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two State College Area Schools are hosting a clothing drive to help area residents in need and are seeking donations.

Faculty and students from Mount Nittany Middle School and Mount Nittany Elementary School are hosting their annual clothing drive to benefit anyone in need of free clothes.

Donations are currently being accepted and may be dropped off at Mount Nittany Middle School between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Organizers are seeking donations of gently-used clothing, coats, shoes, boots and accessories from infant to XXXL sizes. They are also accepting donations of backpacks, bedding, household items, toys, books and sports gear.

The clothing drive will be open to the public in the Mount Nittany Middle School cafeteria at 656 Brandywine Drive in State College on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday Nov. 5 from noon to 3 p.m.

Any items not taken by the public at the drive will be donated to the Goodwill of North Central Pennsylvania.

The event typically collects hundreds of pounds of clothing and items, according to organizers. Last year, over 500 pounds of clothing, as well as many other items that weren’t weighed, were donated.