STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — During a life-threatening health situation like a stroke there’s only a small window of time to provide care to a patient in need.

One team of medical professionals at Mount Nittany Medical Center didn’t just meet the recommended time, they crushed it, and are being recognized for their quick efforts.

Dr. Jeff Elias said when a stroke patient came into the hospital’s Emergency Department a few months ago, the team at Mount Nittany was able to provide life-saving care in a record amount of time.

“From the time the patient arrived at our facility to the time we delivered the thrombolytic medication, which is the clot-busting drug, was 21 minutes,” Elias said.

Elias said administering that drug within three hours is critical for their health.

“The “door-to-needle” time, usually we shoot for 60 minutes and anything under 45 minutes is considered exceptional,” Elias said.

The team was able to accomplish this record time, not once, but twice.

“The studies would show that the sooner you get this medication after an acute stoke, especially due to a clot that would be blocking a blood vessel to the brain, the better the outcome,” Elias said.

Elias said getting that work done in such a quick effort took years of improvement.

“It was definitely a team effort,” Elias said. “Including pre-hospital personnel, nursing, our radiology department as well as our tele-stroke consultants.”

Stroke and Sepsis Coordinator, Nina Kephart, said there are six things you should look out for that are early signs of a stroke.

To do this, you can remember the acronym BEFAST:

Balance: Loss of balance, headache or dizziness

Eyes: Blurred vision

Face: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile

Arm: Is one arm weak or numb?

Speech: Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence

Time: If the person shows any symptoms, even if they go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately

“If you start noticing somebody’s balance is off, if they have a facial droop when they smile,” Kephart said. “If they’re unable to talk to you or make sense or word finding is definitely a reason to call 911 and come in by ambulance.”

Mount Nittany Health also received the American Heart Association‘s GoldPlus Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their work. A member of the Mount Nittany team said the award recognizes an increasing number of lives saved and a reduction in disability rates.