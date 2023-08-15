CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is inviting the community to join them for their 12th annual Mount Nittany Health Walk Kickoff.

On Friday, Aug. 18 starting at 9:00 a.m., there will be a one-mile walk around the Grange fairgrounds that will encourage fairgoers to get exercise that can improve overall fitness and health.

This kickoff will start a week-long event in which the community is encouraged to walk one mile a day to get a “passport” stamped, which is included in the Grange Fair welcome bag. People can either get their stamps from the library or by joining in on the daily morning walk around the fairgrounds.

The first 100 walkers with at least five stamps on their passports will receive a special gift from Mount Nittany Health.

On Aug. 25 at 1 p.m., there will be a Health Walk Celebration at the Jubilee Grove to celebrate everyone who chose to complete the health walk.

For more information on the walk and passports, visit the Mount Nittany Health website.