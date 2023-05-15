HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union contractor is facing charges after a homeowner accused him of taking $11,000 for a roof replacement job he did not complete.

Corey Snyder, 43, allegedly asked the homeowner in Mount Union for money after he was contacted about fixing and replacing the roof in June 2021. The homeowner eventually contacted Mount Union police on Friday, Feb. 3 to report Snyder for theft of services.

According to the criminal complaint, Snyder talked with the homeowner through phone calls and text messages, discussing pricing and what materials he would need for the job.

The resident told police Snyder said the total cost for the roof replacement would be $14,500 and he would need a check for $11,000 to buy supplies and materials. Snyder started buying supplies and began to work on the roof but eventually stopped showing up at the home to continue the job, according to the criminal complaint.

The homeowner claimed Snyder was contacted from June 2021 to September 2021 about coming back to finish the job but he gave multiple excuses as to why he was not showing up to work.

According to police, text messages between Snyder and the homeowner showed he would sometimes never reply or ignore the resident. Police also noted in court documents no supplies and materials were delivered to the home during the four-month timeframe.

Snyder was arraigned on Monday, May 15 in Orbisonia district court and taken to the Huntingdon County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail. He’s charged with felony theft of services, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24.