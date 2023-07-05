HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Union EMS team has enhanced its ability to provide on-site rehabilitation services to other first responders with the acquisition of a well-stocked rehab trailer.

The volunteer firehouse put the new rehab unit into service last week just five months after embarking on a plan to develop a unit dedicated to on-scene services in the event of an emergency.

The Chief of Engineering Ben Everhart said they are the first station in the area to have access to a rehab trailer and are hoping that it will help in the event of any emergencies.

“One of the benefits is whenever firefighters come out of a house fire or strenuous situations they are very fatigued. They need water and their vitals checked so we can monitor that stuff,” Everhart said.

The trailer will first be made available to fire department partners and can be requested by other services.

Deputy EMS Chief Brian Young said the resources they have now will be a good source of protection.

“Now with the tent which keeps us out of the elements,” Young said. “It is a little better there not in the hustle and bustle and there isolated from it. We can talk to them and get a good medical check on them.”

The new rehabilitation service trailer not only enhances the well-being of the first responders but also identifies medical concerns before they escalate.

“They have caught firefighters coming out having underlying issues that they did not know about. Then went to their family doctor and got stuff corrected prior to something major happening to them,” Young said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The trailer only carries water and healthier snacks.

“We carry water and water only. When we went through our training with fame there thing was not knowing what medication people may be on. If you start to give them different Gatorades or Propels it might mess with their electrolytes. We keep it simple and kept it with water and healthy snacks like nuts to boost up energy,” Young added

You can drop off donations at the station or reach out to them through their Facebook.