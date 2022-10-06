HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun and spicy to do on Saturday? Look no further than the Mount Union Fall Pepper Fest.

Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Mount Union Pepper Fest will bring fun activities for all ages to the Rogers-Newman Park.

The free event will include kid activities every hour including potato sack races, tug of war and more. Below is a rundown of kids events:

11 a.m. Children’s story hour

12 p.m. Kid’s Pepper Eating Contest (mild peppers, registration required)

1 p.m. Saran UN-wrap (Giant saran wrap ball with candy and prizes)

2 p.m. Pinatas

3 p.m. Hay Hunt

In addition to all the fun for the kids, there is a hot pepper eating contest for adults and a chili competition. The chili competition runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. as the guest will be judges and will cast their votes for the best and spiciest chili. Then at 4 p.m. the hot pepper eating contest takes place for adults.

For those interested in participating in the hot pepper eating contest, the kids pepper eating contest or the chili competition reach out to Alisha Grove to sign up at either 814-643-4202, via email at agrove@ccaofpa.org or by messaging the Mount Union Area Community Garden Facebook Page.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event will also include live entertainment and local vendors. For more information, visit their Facebook Page.