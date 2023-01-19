HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A guidance counselor at Mount Union Area High School is facing charges for reportedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

State police began investigating Morgan Anderson, 31, of Cassville, toward the end of December. Anderson is accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student whom she’d been meeting with.

The teenager told troopers that he and Anderson had begun flirting at school. At one point, the teen “jokingly” asked for Anderson’s Snapchat, but to his surprise, she gave it to him, according to the court documents.

Anderson and the teen met twice outside of school, police noted. During their first meeting, Anderson and the teen reportedly kissed in the Peebles Plaza in Smithfield Township. The teen said their second interaction happened at the Mapleton Riverside Park, on Dec. 6, where he and Anderson reportedly had sex in a car. The student told troopers that he did consent to the encounter with Anderson and voluntarily met her there.

Troopers noted that the teen and Anderson did not talk about anything sexual over social media.

On Jan. 4, Anderson spoke with state police and said she knew why she was there. According to the affidavit, she told troopers she was there because she and the teen had met up outside of school once for an after-school counseling session. Anderson explained that because the teen was 18 she didn’t realize she was violating school policy by meeting after school and said it was a “bad idea.”

Anderson reportedly told police that the teen attempted to kiss her, which she said it was not a good idea, police note in the court documents. However, troopers told Anderson they knew she was lying and asked if she wanted to be truthful.

Anderson initially denied having sexual contact with the teen, according to the affidavit, but eventually acknowledged that she did. She told police she didn’t violate any laws due to the encounter happening outside of school.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anderson has been charged with intercourse/sexual contact with a student and is currently out on $100,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

WTAJ has reached out to Mount Union Area School District but did not receive a response.