ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Altoona celebrated a major milestone on Saturday — serving the community for 150 years!

In 1839, the church held its service when African Americans were given the schoolhouse as a place of worship. The church also was a stop on the Underground Railroad for slaves escaping to freedom.

Fast forward 150 years and now the church is one of the oldest African-American Baptist churches in the state.

On Saturday, community members gather to celebrate the milestone and honor three of their oldest members, 100-year-old Roxie Thomas, 99-year-old Arlene Smith and 95-year-old Alice Lawrence.

“Everybody there is family, you help each other,” Lawrence said. “That’s really what it is you know.”

Lawrence has been a member of the church for 73 years.

Keith and Ruth Moore, the reverend and first lady for the church, said it’s quite an accomplishment to have three people in their 90’s or 100.

“Some people can say they have one in their 90’s or 100, but we have three,” Keith and Ruth said. “And we decided that every time Ms. Roxie Thomas comes in the church she gets a standing ovation. Every Time. Because she’s not just 100, she’s 100 and four months.”

In addition to the church family and community members, some local and state officials joined in the celebration.