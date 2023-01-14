ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Annual Beer and Wine Festival is kicking off sooner in Altoona at the Jaffa Shrine Center.

Doors open for the annual Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival at 4 p.m. for the VIP session, which was $50 before selling out. At 5 p.m. doors open for everyone who got their tickets beforehand and will be $40 at the door. Everyone must be 21 or older to enter.

There are still pre-sale tickets available online for $30.

At the festival, there will be 22 different breweries, eight wineries, four distilleries, six beer distributors and nine other vendors. Also, anyone that is attending the event as a designated driver will be admitted for free!



All proceeds benefit the Jaffa Shrine Center Operations.

The VIP session includes a tasting glass, a t-shirt, a gift bag, access to a private seating area for the festival, hors d’oeuvre, entertainment and one hour of early access to sampling.