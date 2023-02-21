ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Elk County Wilds Tourism Association is gearing up for Mountain fest 2023.

Mountain Fest is an annual event held to help bring tourism to Ridgway.

“We want to draw people into the local area we are the elk county wilds tourism association so our goal is to bring tourism to elk county to support our local commerce,” President of Elk County Wilds Tourism Association Julee Marzella said.

Mountain Fest is held on the first full weekend in March. Mountain Fest 2023 will take place on March 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

This year’s event will be held in the same location as last year at the old Tannery complex at 310 Tanner Street in Ridgway. Mountain Fest will take place on Friday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. , and Sunday 10 a.m. -3 p.m. The $5 entry fee is good for the entire weekend.

This will be the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association’s 5th annual Mountain Fest and will be the largest event to date. This year an entire building will be used to fit the 100-plus vendors that are expected to participate. The addition of a building also increased the space for guests to enjoy the variety of live music that will be playing throughout the weekend and allowed to double the number of food vendors.

Artists, crafters, photographers, woodworkers, sculptors, leatherworkers, weavers, and jewelry, candle, and soap makers will all be attending this years event.

There will be vendors that create custom-printed clothing, engraved items, and furniture made from reclaimed wood. Some booths will have sauces, candy, seasonings, jerky, pickles, and nuts. And of course, the food.

The event will also feature a huge food truck court with everything from sandwiches to gourmet donuts and kettle corn. And as in past years, there will be many wineries, breweries, and distilleries to choose from for your favorite adult beverage.

The Kids Corner has also been expanded for 2023. There are 10 kid vendors signed up.

In addition to the Nerf gun shooting range, crafts, coloring contest, scavenger hunt, and educational guest speakers; on Saturday, a small animal petting zoo and a group participation dress-up storytime.

People can get more information and see the complete list of vendors and musician line-up on their Facebook Page and website www.ElkCountyWilds.com