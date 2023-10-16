ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the last six years, Ridgway residents have looked forward to the annual Mountain Fest but this year the event has been canceled.

Organizers say it was a tough decision to make. The event was held at the old tannery complex on Tanner St, in Ridgway. The complex was recently sold forcing Mountain Fest 2024 to be canceled.

“It was it was such a disappointment. We had so many of our regular vendors and new vendors reaching out to us, wanting to sign up for Mountain Fest 2024,” President of Elk County Wilds Tourism Association, Julee Marzella said. “It was heartbreaking to have to tell them that we had to cancel.”

Mountain Fest brings over 6,000 people to the town of Ridgway helping boost restaurants, hotels, bars. An economic boost that won’t be happening in 2024, but organizers are pushing ahead and looking to partner with the Ridgway Borough.

A possibility for a new location is on the Ridgway Mills Campground land. On the campground there is a 40,000-square-foot building, but it has some much-needed repair work. This includes a new roof and electrical work.

“We’re hoping that by getting this new building going, this will be a public event center that will be way more than just Mountain Fest going on every year,” Marzella said. “We’re hoping to have all sorts of events, not only from the Elk County Tourism Association but from all different types of organizations that they’ll want to have events here since it will be the ideal event venue.”

With the new building and expanded ideas for events comes an economic boost for Ridgway.

“We’re hoping that by revitalizing this building and getting it functioning, it will bring even more people to the area on a regular basis instead of just one weekend a year.”

Mountain Fest is typically held in March and organizers say they are pushing for a 2025. However, they said that if it doesn’t happen in 2025 they will be sure will have Mountain Fest in 2026.