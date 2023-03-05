RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The annual Mountain Fest in Ridgway wrapped up its weekend of fun on Sunday as visitors came out one last time until next year.

The event is presented every year by the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association. President Julee Marzella says that this has been one of the best years that they’ve ever had.

“From the reports we are getting from all of our vendors it’s been fantastic,” Marzella said. “Just a very successful weekend, very busy, lots of people too and lots of great music. It’s been packed.”

Marzella said that they’ve had visitors and vendors from all across the state and country.

“We have people from West Virginia, New York, New Jersey, plus from all over Pennsylvania,” Marzella said. “Ohio even. Hotels are booked — In our neighboring town, the hotels are booked.”

The festival welcomes vendors from close by too. John Schatz, the owner of Behind the Lenz Wildlife and Landscape Photography, came from Emporium to sell prints.

“This is our second year at the Mountain Fest, this week has been phenomenal for us,” Schatz said. “I mean everyone just gravitates to our work they love our wildlife and our photography and we couldn’t ask for anymore.”

Above all else though, she says that they just like bringing the community together.

“It’s just so nice just to see everybody it’s such a small town and you pretty much get to see everyone that you haven’t seen over the course of the year,” Marzella said. “It’s really nice it’s just a big reunion for everyone.”

Marzella says that they hope to get up to 150 vendors next year and continue to grow the event.