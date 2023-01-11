ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have any extra soup cans in your kitchen, why not give it to the Mountain Lion Backpack Program?

The Mountain Lion Backpack Program is holding its first-ever “Souper Bowl” of Caring soup drive leading up to the big game in February.

“What we do every Thursday is we pack bags for 900 elementary students in the Altoona Area School District,” Program Director Billie Egan said. “And it’s food for the weekends that we give to them when there’s no other resources available to them.”

The drive starts on Monday, Jan. 23 and goes until Sunday, Feb. 12, the day of the big game, and includes soup cans, ramen noodles, Cup-O-Noodles, etc. Egan said they’re still looking for hosts or participants to collect donated soup to be picked up or dropped off.

“It can be churches, businesses, schools, sports teams, individuals, anyone that wants to collect the soup for us,” Egan said. “They’ll have a box, and we can give you the box, and it’ll have the signs on there for you that will tell you a little about the Souper Bowl of Caring.”

She said whoever collects the most soup will be announced as the winner. Any interested participants can call the program at 814-946-3651 and ask for Billie or email mountainlionbp@blaircap.org.

“We’re going to try to make it more of a game or a competition between the other participants,” Egan said. “Just something to make it more fun.”