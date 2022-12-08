CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An annual footrace held in Rothrock State Forest raised over $9,000 to support the Dyslexia Reading Center of Central PA.

Organizers of the 23rd Tussey Mountainback 50-mile relay and ultramarathon announced Thursday they raised $9,104 for the Dyslexia Reading Center thanks to their annual race. This year’s race was held on Oct. 16.

“When we can provide an exciting event where people challenge themselves in such a picturesque natural setting as Rothrock State Forest, and also help the DRC to help our local youth and adults to gain personal independence from this disability, it’s a magnificent thing,” Mike Casper, the race’s founder and director, said.

Casper presented the check to Michelle Hutnik, the board vice president for the Dyslexia Reading Center during a meeting of the Nittany Valley Running Club on Dec. 6.

The Dyslexia Reading Center, located in Pine Grove Mills, is a nonprofit whose mission is to support children and adults with dyslexia through evidenced-based tutoring. Dyslexia is one of the most common learning disabilities to affect children and represents 80–90 percent of all those with learning disabilities.

“Partnering with the Tussey Mountainback has been wonderful,” Katharine Donnelly Adams, board president of the Dyslexia Reading Center, said. “The support of the runners, volunteers, donors, and sponsors of the Mountainback race affords us greater ability to serve more students with dyslexia in the community. We, like so many nonprofits in the area, have seen needs for our services increase since 2020 while our finances have been strained.”

Having completed its 23rd year, the Mountainback event hosts recreational and competitive teams and ultramarathon runners from throughout the region and beyond: more than 80 ultramarathon runners and 40 relay teams registered for this year’s event. Next year’s race is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2023, with more details available online.

For more information about the Dyslexia Reading Center visit their website.