UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting its Move Mix Festival this September.

The festival will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Eisenhower Auditorium rear loading dock. The free community event will feature contemporary Latinx and traditional Indian dance by Penn State ensembles Caliente Dance Company and Sher Bhangra; bhangra fusion by Brooklyn-based ensemble Red Baraat; and Latin folk favorites by Ady Martinez Dance Party.

The event is free, but registration is required. You can sign up here.

Performer schedule

5—5:30 p.m.: Ady Martínez Latin Dance Party

5:35—5:50 p.m.: Caliente Dance Team

5:55—6:10 p.m.: Sher Bhangra dance performance and participant engagement

6:15—7 p.m.: Red Baraat

Lawn chairs are welcome to the informal block party-style event, and the Penn State Rolling Lion Food Truck will be on site.

“People will be able to dance and be in more of an informal setting,” center Director Sita Frederick said. “We’re excited to use our back loading dock behind the auditorium, which is an unusual space for us.”

In the case of rain, the festival will be moved inside the auditorium. You can find information about each of the performers on the Center for the Performing Arts website.