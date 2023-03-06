CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teenager accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Marvin Price in Johnstown was apprehended in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Cambria County District Attorney’s office confirmed that 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh, was located and arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4.

18-year-old Michael Cogdell caught on surveillance camera during the time of the deadly Moxham shooting on Jan. 23. (photo via Johnstown Police Department)

On Jan. 23, Cogdell allegedly gunned down Price, who was sitting in his car along the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham area of Johnstown. He faces criminal homicide and two aggravated assault charges.

The killing was witnessed by Price’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Lexus Simms, of Johnstown, according to the Johnstown Police Department. Simms is also facing charges on accusations that she took Cogdell’s phone from the scene after calling 911, including hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.

Questions still remain on the motive for the killing.

WTAJ is working to get more details surrounding Cogdell’s arrest.