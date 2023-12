JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old was sentenced after pleading guilty to the murder of a 41-year-old in the Moxham section of Johnstown earlier this year.

Moxham homicide suspect from JPD

Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh, was given a sentence of 15 to 38 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murder of the third degree.

In February, Codgell shot and killed Marvin Price while he was sitting in his car.

Cogdell was originally arrested in Las Vegas in March after fleeing Pennsylvania and later waived his extradition.