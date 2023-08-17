CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mature Resources supports the PA Department of Aging’s Mission of Promoting “healthier lifestyles among older Pennsylvanians.”

They hope to improve the quality of life and ultimately reduce the overall healthcare costs for older residents. The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) is looking for volunteers to help with general volunteering and wellness programs.

The MRAAA needs volunteers to fulfill its mission and depends on dedicated staff daily. Interested community members can visit with MRAAA representatives at the upcoming Clearfield County Volunteer Fair, on August 18th from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m., Lower Witmer Park (or Dimeling Hotel in case of rain) or stop by the Administrative Offices in Clearfield at 116 South Second Street for more information and next steps.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Agency’s goal is to empower older adults with knowledge and direction to age and live well, by providing research-based programs within the Clearfield County community.