CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 20-year-old Nate Hryn is turning price tags into wildflowers through his clothing line, Acorn Hills. The idea came from him blending his love for fashion and the outdoors.

“One day I was in the store and I started to notice all their hang tags. I thought, wow, if you could really imagine how many pieces of plastic that is…times like all those brands, times all their products and everything, that’s a lot of plastic,” Hryn said.

Nate’s solution was to create his own eco-friendly clothing line, down to the price tags, which are made out of seed paper. This allows customers to plant their tags instead of tossing them in the trash.

Seed paper tag

“You soak it in water maybe 24 hours before you plant it, and after a few weeks you’ll have wildflowers,” Nate said.

But that’s not all that’s being planted. By partnering with the National Forest Foundation, a sapling tree is planted with every purchase made with Acorn Hills.

Nate Hryn planting a tree

“It feels good to know that I’m doing my part to help,” Hryn said.

Nate’s line carries clothes that run from XS – 2X in both men’s and women’s sizes, with each design having an outdoor theme. He calls it apparel for the outdoors, and that’s exactly where his customers are rocking it.

“I’ll get pictures when they’re fishing, or when they’re golfing, or like the hoodie if they’re hiking. I had a guy send me a picture, and he was like grilling, like flipping a burger,” Hryn said.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

As for future plans, Nate says right now he’s focused on finishing up his major in marketing and minor in accounting.

“Who knows two years from now when I’m graduated where I’ll be . . . but the sky is truly the limit so I think this is only the beginning,” he said.