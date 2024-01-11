CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health has announced that due to an increase in respiratory illness, they’ll be implementing a new masking policy.

“Due to an observed increase in respiratory illness (flu, RSV, and Covid) cases within the community, our healthcare system, and among our team, we are taking the following precautionary measures to protect our patients, visitors, and employees.” Mount Nittany Health released in a statement

Effective January 12th at 7 a.m., they are implementing a masking requirement for patients, visitors and employees in patient care clinical and common areas within the Medical Center, clinics and all Physician Group offices.

The policy will be in place for 14 days and then the hospital will reevaluate. They hope to remove the requirement by Friday, Jan. 26