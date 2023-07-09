UPDATE: Route 322 has reopened, according to 511PA. Details surrounding the crash are still limited.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Route 322 in Clearfield County, according to 511PA.

While details are limited, 322 is closed between Bigler Cutoff Road and State Route 53, also known as Troy Hawk Run Highway.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured or how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.