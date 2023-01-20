CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 56 is currently closed after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash has both lanes of Route 56 closed between Second St. and two miles east of Laurel Ridge Park Rd, according to 511pa.

Details are limited at this time, but Cambria County dispatch said the road will be closed for an “extended period of time.”

