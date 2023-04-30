CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of State Route 322 in Philipsburg Sunday morning.

According to 511 PA, State Route 322, also known as, Port Matilda Highway, is closed between Black Moshannon Road, Presqueisle Street and Reese Hollow Road in both directions.

511PA

The Philipsburg Fire Department has been dispatched to the accident, which they say is near the 2500 block of Port Matilda Highway near Thompson’s Curve. According to their Facebook post, the accident as two vehicles with one person trapped.

Details surrounding the accident are currently limited. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.