UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound has been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash has left a section of Interstate 80 closed in Clearfield County Thursday morning.

According to 511pa, the crash happened on I-80 Eastbound between Exit 97: US 219 -Brockway/DuBois and Exit 101: PA 255 – DuBois/Pennfield.

While details are limited, we do know that all lanes Eastbound are closed between those exits.

