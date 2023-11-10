CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Interstate 80 is closed Friday morning in Clearfield County after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to 511PA, the crash happened on I-80 eastbound between Exit 123: PA 970 North – Shawville and Exit 133: PA 53 – Kylertown/Philipsburg.

While details are limited, eastbound lanes are closed between the two exits.

