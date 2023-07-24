Update: Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer confirmed that 38-year-old Kevin Kutzler Jr. was killed in Monday morning’s crash on I-99 in Bedford County. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 9:45 a.m., the road was reopened.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Interstate 99 northbound was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to 511PA, I-99 was closed heading north between Exit 3: Johnstown/Cessna and Exit 7: St. Clairsville/Osterburg.

No further details are available at this time.

