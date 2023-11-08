UPDATE: The Centre County Coroner confirmed that a woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Centre County.

Officials said their preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Rav 4, driven by a 68-year-old Bellefonte woman, crossed the center line and hit the tractor-trailer.

No other injuries have been reported.

The name of the woman has been withheld pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9. According to a release from the State College Police Department, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

As of 4:15 p.m., the road reopened.

In addition to the coroner’s office and the State College Police Department, the Centre County Accident Reconstruction Team, Centre Lifelink EMS, Boalsburg Fire Company and Alpha Fire Company responded to the scene.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of US 322 in Centre County is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to 511PA, The crash happened on 322 in the Boalsburg area. The road is currently closed between Exit: PA 45 East – Old Fort and 1 mile east of Exit: Oak Hall/Lemont.

While details are limited at this time, the crash involved a car, SUV and tractor-trailer.

It has been confirmed that the Centre County Coroner is at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more and keep you up to date.