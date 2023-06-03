ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash on Plank Road in front of the Altoona Walmart is causing traffic issues Saturday afternoon.

While details are limited, 511PA shows a traffic disruption between The Salvation Army Thrift Store and Sheraton Drive (The Outback and Altoona Grande Hotel).

Plank Road is currently blocked off between Convention Center Drive and Sheraton Drive

There’s currently no word on how long traffic might be disrupted. Drivers may want to find another route around Walmart.

