BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Fighters have reported that a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Frankstown Road and Tennyson Avenue.

The two-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:21 p.m. According to the Altoona Fire Fighters, the crash had a reported entrapment and injuries.

By the time fire crews arrived on the scene, the person was already out of the vehicle. One individual had to be transported to a hospital for treatment.

Details are limited at this time.