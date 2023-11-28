UPDATE: Speed restrictions have been lifted, according to 511pa.

We’ve also learned that the crash was minor and no injuries were reported. State Police said lane restrictions should be lifted shortly.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Restrictions are in place on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to 511pa, the crash happened on I-80 eastbound, 2.9 miles west of Exit 111: PA 153-Clearfield.

While details are limited, there is a lane restriction on I-80 eastbound as well as speed restrictions on I-80 through most of Clearfield County due to a snow squall warning previously issued Tuesday afternoon.

WTAJ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.