CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Following a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening all lanes are closed, according to 511Pa.

The crash took place sometime on Friday, March 3. The crash left all lanes on I-80 westbound between PA 53 Philipsburg/Kylertown and Exit 120 closed.

Details about the crash have not been released at this time.