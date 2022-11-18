DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers going along Interstate 80 in DuBois may experience some traffic delays Friday afternoon due to a reported multi-vehicle crash.

According to a Facebook post by Sandy Township police, as of 11:07 a.m., the crash has all lanes closed going east from Exit 97 route 219 to Exit 101 route 255.

Image of crash from 511PA traffic camera

Police wrote that Bee Line Highway is expected to see a high volume of drivers so delays are to be expected.

Details are still limited and there is currently no word on any injuries from the crash.