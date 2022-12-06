STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– At least four vehicles were involved in an accident Tuesday that left one of the busiest roads in State College partially closed for hours.

The crash happened westbound on South Atherton Street at its intersection with Pugh Street and the lanes were closed, but have been reopened. Borough police say that at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Witnesses at the scene told WTAJ that a car was traveling along the road at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, and went through a red light.

The car continued to hit at least three more cars in the opposite lane before it came to a rest right in front of the Faccia Luna restaurant, and the driver was then taken into custody.