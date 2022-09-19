CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men who police said were among a group of people previously involved in shootings and homicides in the City of Johnstown are in jail after police found them with stolen guns.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, around 6 p.m., Johnstown police were reviewing live video from an Oakhurst camera when they noticed several people grouped in the area of Building 12. Among those were 43-year-old Cinque Tucker, 19-year-old Dymire Cockett, 23-year-old Zakean Davis and 20-year-old Zakee Hampton-Hennie. Cockett, Davis and Hampton-Hennie are all Johnstown residents.

Dymire Cockett, 19, via Cambria County Prison

Zakee Hampton-Hennie, 20, via Cambria County Prison

Zakean Davis, 23, via Cambria County Prison

Police said they watched Tucker pull out a semi-automatic handgun from his holster, and the officer was concerned he would use it, according to charges filed. Police noted children were in the area at the time, and other men were seen making “shooting gestures” with their hands. Tucker was then reportedly seen putting the gun back in his hip holster after about a minute and a half.

Then, police reported they saw Cockett come out of an apartment in Building 12 hiding a “large item” under his shirt and inside his waistband. Cockett walked to the group of people and allegedly removed what police described as an AR-style rifle and put it in the back of a white Chevrolet car.

At this point, officers responded to the area. They said multiple people were arrested, including Davis and Hampton-Hennie. The following guns were found:

S&W M&P-15 – reported “stolen out of Johnstown Police Department”

Glock 45 – reported “stolen out of Johnstown Police Department”

Taurus PT709 – reported stolen out of Adams Township

S&W SD 40 VE

Guns two and three were found under the car. When reviewing video, police noted Hampton-Hennie and Davis were crouched down near where those guns were found. Davis did not have a conceal carry permit nor was he eligible due to his criminal history. Hampton-Hennie did not have a conceal carry permit nor was he eligible because he isn’t old enough. To be eligible for a conceal carry permit, you must be at least 21 years old.

Charges have not been filed for Tucker. However, Cockett, Davis and Hampton-Hennie were all arraigned on felony charges of theft, receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license. Davis and Hampton-Hennie face an additional charge of tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding two guns under the car.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Cockett, Davis and Hampton-Hennie are in Cambria County Prison after failing to post their bail. Cockett’s was set at 10 percent of $60,000, Davis’ was set at 10 percent of $75,000, and Hampton-Hennie’s was set at 10 percent of $75,000.

All three men have a preliminary hearing slated for Sept. 29.