BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen off the lot of a Bedford Ford dealership in early October.

State Police were called to Bedford Ford along Lincoln Highway where four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from vehicles on the lot. The theft occurred sometime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 12.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.