CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A house was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in Walker Township, near the Centre County/Clinton County line.

Fire departments were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. to the home near the intersection of routes 64 and 445. Nine companies from Centre and Clinton counties responded.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

It was reported that one person was home at the time and they only had minor burns to their hand, according to first responders.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene. There’s no word on what started the fire at this time.

The road was closed while crews worked but it has since been reopened.