BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Altoona on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started at the back of a house on Chestnut Avenue and crews were called at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Two people were taken to the hospital. According to the responding crews, their injuries were minor.

“We were dispatched to a report of the rear of the house on fire,” Adam Free, Interim Fire Chief for the Altoona Fire Department said. “Crews arrived to find heavy fire through the house, once they confirmed everybody was out of the house, they quickly began an interior attack.”

Free added that most of the fire damage was contained to the rear of the residence, but the residence did sustain heavy smoke and water damage throughout.

The investigation into the cause is still ongoing.