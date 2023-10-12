(WTAJ) — Dollar General is making moves and is set to open five new stores in Central Pennsylvania, including three in Blair County.

The latest store looking to open to the public is in Altoona at the corner of 6th Avenue and 58th Street (5709 6th Ave.) in Blair County. While Dollar General didn’t give an exact date, they said it will open in the “coming weeks.”

Additionally, Dollar General is set to open the following stores in late fall but said that construction progress may alter dates.

138 Polecat Road, Claysburg (Blair County)

4580 East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Tyrone (Blair County)

586 East College Avenue, Bellefonte (Centre County)

4871 Route 219, Brockport (Elk County)

Dollar General said these stores will employ 6-10 people depending on the needs of each store.

“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customer’s needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” a spokesperson with the company said. “We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”

