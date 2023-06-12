HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police were called by a homeowner about multiple guns, ammo and a safe being stolen from their home.

State police were called on the evening of June 6 to a home on Market Street in Birmingham Borough. It was reported that sometime between June 4 and June 6, an unknown actor(s) entered the home and made off with multiple guns, ammo, a safe, several tools, and even photo albums.

State police out of Huntingdon are investigating the burglary.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.